BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.47 1.57
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.20 22.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3938 2.3938
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0495 2.0745
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4640 2.4904
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2956 2956
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 68.10 68.10
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 241.25 241.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.40 91.40
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.83¼ 6.83¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.08½ 15.22½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 469.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.61¾ 6.67¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.72 8.80¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.33½ 3.42½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56¾ 56¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0246 4.0253
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.44 77.38
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.21 2.22
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available