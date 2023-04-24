BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

 Fri    Thu

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.47       1.57

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.20      22.50

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3938     2.3938

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  2.0495     2.0745

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.4640     2.4904

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2956       2956

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   68.10      68.10

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  241.25     241.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.40      91.40

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.83¼       6.83¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.08½      15.22½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70       469.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.61¾       6.67¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.72        8.80¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.33½       3.42½

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .56¾       56¾

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12550       12550

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0246      4.0253

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  39,861     39,861

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.44      77.38 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.21       2.22

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

