BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.47 1.57

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.20 22.50

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3938 2.3938

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0495 2.0745

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4640 2.4904

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2956 2956

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 68.10 68.10

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 241.25 241.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.40 91.40

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.83¼ 6.83¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.08½ 15.22½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 469.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.61¾ 6.67¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.72 8.80¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.33½ 3.42½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56¾ 56¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0246 4.0253

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.44 77.38

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.21 2.22

