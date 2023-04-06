BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540

Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.34 2.54

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.00 23.25

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6575 2.6575

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8152 1.8311

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2082 2.2230

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2919 2903

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 71.94 72.55

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 84.08 86.96

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.63½ 6.67¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.07½ 15.26

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 476.00

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.75½ 6.82

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.97 8.98½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.40¼ 3.38

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 57¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.9815 4.0482

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 51,810

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.88 78.75

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 91.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.02 2.14

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available