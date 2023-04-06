BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    April 6, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

     Thu    Wed

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    2.34       2.54

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.00      23.25

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.6575     2.6575

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8152     1.8311

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2082     2.2230

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2919       2903

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   71.94      72.55

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  228.00     228.00

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   84.08      86.96

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.63½       6.67¼

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.07½      15.26 

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       476.00

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.75½       6.82 

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.97        8.98½

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.40¼       3.38 

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57¾       57¾

    Metals

     Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.9815      4.0482

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.88      78.75 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   91.55      91.55

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.02       2.14

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

