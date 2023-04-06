BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540
Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.34 2.54
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.00 23.25
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6575 2.6575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8152 1.8311
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2082 2.2230
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2919 2903
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 71.94 72.55
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 84.08 86.96
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.63½ 6.67¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.07½ 15.26
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 476.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.75½ 6.82
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.97 8.98½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.40¼ 3.38
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 57¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.9815 4.0482
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 51,810
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.88 78.75
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 91.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.02 2.14
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available