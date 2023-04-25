BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.27 1.27
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.00 22.20
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3938 2.3938
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9629 1.9924
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3674 2.3876
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2928 2966
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 67.44 67.44
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 241.25 241.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 97.96 98.81
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.66½ 6.71¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62½ 14.81
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70 453.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.38¾ 6.43½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.62¾ 8.67¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.30¼ 3.28¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55¾ 55¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550
Copper Cathode full plate 3.9742 3.9983
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.91 77.98
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.26 2.27
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available