BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

April 25, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.27       1.27

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.00      22.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3938     2.3938

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9629     1.9924

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3674     2.3876

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2928       2966

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   67.44      67.44

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  241.25     241.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   97.96      98.81

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.66½       6.71¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62½      14.81 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70       453.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.38¾       6.43½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.62¾       8.67¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.30¼       3.28¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55¾       55¾

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12550       12550

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.9742      3.9983

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  39,861     39,861

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  75.91      77.98 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   78.90      78.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.26       2.27

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

