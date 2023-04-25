BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.27 1.27

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.00 22.20

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3938 2.3938

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9629 1.9924

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3674 2.3876

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2928 2966

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 67.44 67.44

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 241.25 241.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 97.96 98.81

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.66½ 6.71¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62½ 14.81

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70 453.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.38¾ 6.43½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.62¾ 8.67¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.30¼ 3.28¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55¾ 55¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550

Copper Cathode full plate 3.9742 3.9983

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.91 77.98

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.26 2.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available