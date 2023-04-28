AP NEWS
    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    April 28, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

     Fri    Thu

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.97       1.07

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   20.95      21.55

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3662     2.3662

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9577     1.9406

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3641     2.3411

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2937       2924

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   74.90      72.16

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  100.02      99.35

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.56        6.47 

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.64¼      14.48¾

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70       453.70

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.19¾       6.14¾

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.13        7.94 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.02        3.06¼

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55¾       55¾

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8395      3.8908

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  44,601     44,601

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.09      77.69 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   78.90      78.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.40       2.36

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

