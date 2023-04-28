BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.97 1.07
Flour hard winter KC cwt 20.95 21.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3662 2.3662
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9577 1.9406
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3641 2.3411
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2937 2924
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 74.90 72.16
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.02 99.35
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.56 6.47
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.64¼ 14.48¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70 453.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.19¾ 6.14¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.13 7.94
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.02 3.06¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55¾ 55¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8395 3.8908
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 44,601 44,601
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.09 77.69
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.40 2.36
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available