BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3696 1.3696
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0644 2.0687
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8456 1.8449
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2212 2.2214
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3211 3211
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 95.31 95.31
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.28 111.28
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.94 6.93
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.05¼ 15.02¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40 421.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.95¾ 6.95¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.69 8.69
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.96 3.97
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .62½ 52½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12625 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8730 3.8740
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.28 77.28
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 65.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.49 2.49
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available