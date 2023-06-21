BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
June 21, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3696     1.3696

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.55      21.55

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0644     2.0687

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8456     1.8449

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2212     2.2214

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3211       3211

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   95.31      95.31

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  261.25     261.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  111.28     111.28

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.94        6.93 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.05¼      15.02¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40       421.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.95¾       6.95¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.69        8.69 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.96        3.97 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .62½       52½

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12625       12650

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8730      3.8740

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  48,239     48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.28      77.28 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   65.50      65.50

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.49       2.49

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

