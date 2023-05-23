BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4269 1.4269
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.17 1.12
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.00 22.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2162
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9104 1.8812
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3060 2.2833
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3023 3023
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.64 87.64
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 244.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 107.95 106.08
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.27½ 6.21
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.67½ 13.86¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10 415.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.22¼ 6.06¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.40¾ 8.29½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.21½ 3.14½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .50 50
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 3.6708 3.7288
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,497
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.46 81.43
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.34 2.40
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available