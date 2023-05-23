AP NEWS
    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    May 23, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

     Tue    Mon

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4269     1.4269

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.17       1.12

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.00      22.00

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2162     2.2162

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9104     1.8812

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3060     2.2833

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    3023       3023

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   87.64      87.64

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  244.25     244.25

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  107.95     106.08

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.27½       6.21 

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.67½      13.86¼

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10       415.10

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.22¼       6.06¼

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.40¾       8.29½

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.21½       3.14½

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .50        50 

    Metals

     Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.6708      3.7288

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,497     46,497

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.46      81.43 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.34       2.40

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

