BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4269 1.4269

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.17 1.12

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.00 22.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2162

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9104 1.8812

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3060 2.2833

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3023 3023

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.64 87.64

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 244.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 107.95 106.08

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.27½ 6.21

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.67½ 13.86¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10 415.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.22¼ 6.06¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.40¾ 8.29½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.21½ 3.14½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .50 50

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.6708 3.7288

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.46 81.43

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.34 2.40

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available