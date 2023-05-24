BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4269 1.4269
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.21 1.17
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.40 22.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1187 2.2162
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8846 1.9104
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2834 2.3060
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3023 3023
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.64 87.64
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 244.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 107.95 107.95
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.37¼ 6.27½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.69½ 13.67½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10 415.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.06¼ 6.22¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.19 8.40¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.29¾ 3.21½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .50 50
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 3.6105 3.6708
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,519 46,497
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.79 80.46
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.41 2.34
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available