BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4151 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.97

Flour hard winter KC cwt 20.85 20.85

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3662 2.3662

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8933 1.8933

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3089 2.3089

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2891 2932

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.36 75.43

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.32 101.98

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.17 6.59½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.55¾ 14.72½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30 443.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.95½ 6.08¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.83¼ 7.99¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91½ 2.94¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .54 53

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8867 3.8867

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 44,601 44,601

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.16 78.60

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 78.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.22 2.32

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available