AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

May 2, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4151     1.3973

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.97

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   20.85      20.85

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3662     2.3662

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8933     1.8933

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3089     2.3089

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2891       2932

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.36      75.43

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   99.32     101.98

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.17        6.59½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.55¾      14.72½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30       443.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.95½       6.08¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.83¼       7.99¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.91½       2.94¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .54        53 

Metals

New York City

  • BC-Indexes Daily

  • BC-Daily Register

  • BC-OILS

  • BC-Gold-Silver

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8867      3.8867

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  44,601     44,601

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.16      78.60 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      78.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.22       2.32

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.