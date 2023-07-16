Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Union beat NYCFC 2-1 for record 17th win in 20 home matches

 
Share

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — José Martínez and Chris Donovan scored goals to lead Philadelphia to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night, giving the Union a league-record 17 wins in their last 20 home matches.

Martínez found the net first, taking a pass from Quinn Sullivan in the 23rd minute and scoring his second goal of the season to give the Union (12-7-4) the lead. Donovan’s first goal this season proved to be the difference, coming unassisted in the 81st minute.

Andres Jasson scored his first career goal — unassisted in the 86th minute — to help NYCFC (5-8-11) avoid the shutout. Jasson has made 48 appearances for the club in the past three seasons.

Other news
A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win
Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes.
New York City FC's Santiago Rodríguez (10) moves the ball past Orlando City's Michael Halliday during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Segal’s first goal helps NYCFC earn 1-1 tie with Orlando City
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gabriel Segal scored his first career goal late in the second half to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Wednesday night.
FILE - United States' Joe Scally during the international friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and United States in Murcia, Spain, on Sept. 27, 2022. Joe Scally arrived in Germany just after his 18th birthday in the depths of a pandemic lockdown and soon became a regular starter in the German soccer league. The next step is to become a regular with the U.S. national team. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
US fullback Joe Scally growing up fast in German league
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Joe Scally arrived in Germany just after his 18th birthday in the depths of a pandemic lockdown and soon became a regular starter in the German soccer league.
Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) heads the ball against New York City FC midfielder Matias Pellegrini (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sapong, Johnson lead Toronto to 1-0 victory over NYCFC
TORONTO (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored one minute into the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up as Toronto FC blanked New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia becomes the first team to beat NYCFC five straight times. NYCFC owned a 10-5-2 record through the first 17 meetings.

Andre Blake saved two shots in his first start for the Union since June 10. Blake left the club to play for Jamaica in the Gold Cup. Luis Barraza had one save for NYCFC.

NYCFC saw an eight-match unbeaten streak end, but seven of the matches during the run ended in draws. NYCFC is 1-6-8 in its last 15 matches.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, NYCFC will host Minnesota United. Philadelphia will host FC Dallas.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport