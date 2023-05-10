BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    May 10, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

     Wed    Tue

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4152     1.4152

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.95      22.75

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2712     2.3038

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8789     1.9060

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2833     2.3173

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    3026       2999

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   77.69      75.17

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  248.25     235.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  100.57     103.82

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.29        6.19¾

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.49       14.59¼

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10       432.10

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.28¼       6.30½

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.74½       8.72¾

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.31¾       3.29 

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

    Metals

     Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8928      3.8490

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,321     46,034

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.51      77.74 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.18       2.27

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

