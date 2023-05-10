BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4152 1.4152
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.95 22.75
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2712 2.3038
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8789 1.9060
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2833 2.3173
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3026 2999
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 77.69 75.17
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 248.25 235.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.57 103.82
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.29 6.19¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.49 14.59¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10 432.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.28¼ 6.30½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.74½ 8.72¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.31¾ 3.29
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8928 3.8490
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,321 46,034
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.51 77.74
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.18 2.27
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available