BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4152 1.4152

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.95 22.75

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2712 2.3038

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8789 1.9060

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2833 2.3173

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3026 2999

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 77.69 75.17

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 248.25 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.57 103.82

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.29 6.19¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.49 14.59¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10 432.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.28¼ 6.30½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.74½ 8.72¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.31¾ 3.29

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8928 3.8490

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,321 46,034

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.51 77.74

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.18 2.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available