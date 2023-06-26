June 26, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Mon:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|922.40
|939.60
|921.30
|928.60
|+4.90
|Oct
|926.90
|943.80
|925.30
|932.90
|+6.00
|Jan
|933.50
|949.40
|933.50
|939.50
|+6.20
|Apr
|940.80
|950.00
|940.80
|945.30
|+7.90
|Jul
|955.00
|955.00
|950.00
|950.00
|+8.00
|Est. sales 35,656.
|Fri.'s sales 35,938
|Fri.'s open int 67,819,
|up 17
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Jun
|1300.00
|1308.00
|1291.80
|1291.80
|+23.70
|Jul
|1294.10
|+23.70
|Aug
|1288.10
|+23.70
|Sep
|1282.50
|1346.00
|1275.50
|1302.70
|+23.70
|Dec
|1294.50
|1331.50
|1294.50
|1315.90
|+23.50
|Mar
|1329.70
|+23.70
|Jun
|1345.60
|+23.70
|Est. sales 2,244.
|Fri.'s sales 2,116
|Fri.'s open int 13,804,
|up 417