BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Mon:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jul 922.40 939.60 921.30 928.60 +4.90 Oct 926.90 943.80 925.30 932.90 +6.00 Jan 933.50 949.40 933.50 939.50 +6.20 Apr 940.80 950.00 940.80 945.30 +7.90 Jul 955.00 955.00 950.00 950.00 +8.00 Est. sales 35,656. Fri.'s sales 35,938 Fri.'s open int 67,819, up 17 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Jun 1300.00 1308.00 1291.80 1291.80 +23.70 Jul 1294.10 +23.70 Aug 1288.10 +23.70 Sep 1282.50 1346.00 1275.50 1302.70 +23.70 Dec 1294.50 1331.50 1294.50 1315.90 +23.50 Mar 1329.70 +23.70 Jun 1345.60 +23.70 Est. sales 2,244. Fri.'s sales 2,116 Fri.'s open int 13,804, up 417