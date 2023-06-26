BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
June 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Mon:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul922.40939.60921.30928.60+4.90
Oct926.90943.80925.30932.90+6.00
Jan933.50949.40933.50939.50+6.20
Apr940.80950.00940.80945.30+7.90
Jul955.00955.00950.00950.00+8.00
Est. sales 35,656. Fri.'s sales 35,938
Fri.'s open int 67,819, up 17
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Jun
1300.001308.001291.801291.80+23.70
Jul1294.10+23.70
Aug1288.10+23.70
Sep1282.501346.001275.501302.70+23.70
Dec
1294.501331.501294.501315.90+23.50
Mar1329.70+23.70
Jun1345.60+23.70
Est. sales 2,244. Fri.'s sales 2,116
Fri.'s open int 13,804, up 417
