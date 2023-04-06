BC-Daily Register
Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %8.00% %8.00% %8.00%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %5.50% %5.50% %5.50%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %4.75-5.00% %4.75-5.00% %4.75-5.00%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %4.53% %4.57% %4.69%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %4.77% %4.72% %4.80%
%L057%%3-month yld% %4.91% %4.86% %4.94%
%L006%%6-month disc% %4.74% %4.63% %4.70%
%L058%%6-month yld% %4.94% %4.82% %4.89%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %4.45% %4.45% %4.45%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %4.51% %4.52% %4.63%
%L012% %2-year% %3.83% %3.80% %4.12%
%L055% %3-year% %3.59% %3.58% %3.87%
%L013% %5-year% %3.37% %3.38% %3.66%
%L014% %10-year% %3.30% %3.31% %3.55%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %3.55% %3.57% %3.73%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %5.02% %5.02% %5.02%
%L019% %6-month% %5.01% %5.01% %5.01%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Apr 3% %0.223% %0.223% %0.223%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %5.72% %5.72% %5.72%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %4.25% %4.25% %3.98%
|METALS
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$2022.30% %$1982.25% %$1949.85%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$2030.85% %$2009.60% %$1962.85%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$2010.00% %$2022.40% %$1966.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$2001.90% %$2030.85% %$1965.00%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2222.11% %$2254.24% %$2181.15%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$2035.00% %$1992.00% %$1963.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$2165.05% %$2187.63% %$2110.23%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$2011.90% %$2020.90% %$1966.10%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$24.915% %$24.980% %$23.277%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$31.144% %$31.225% %$29.096%
%L067% %London AM% %$24.740% %$24.015% %$23.045%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$25.200% %$24.350% %$23.100%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$30.600% %$30.240% %$27.840%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$25.025% %$24.963% %$23.376%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.0260% %$3.9980% %$4.1150%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$1.0457% %$1.0616% %$1.0496%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% % $999.00% %$1016.00% %$ 962.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1006.90% %$ 997.50% %$ 965.50%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1459.10% %$1422.00% %$1425.90%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2118.50% %$2120.00% %$2155.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.2913% %$1.3113% %$1.3312%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2144.92% %$2175.94% %2105.38%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$2144.92% %$2175.94% %2105.38%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$2107.45% %$2137.93% %2068.61%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.67% %0.67% %0.67%
%L054% %180 days% %0.97% %0.97% %0.97%