Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral

Firefighters from numerous departments lined Main Street as FDNY firefighter William P. Moon's casket is transported on a fire engine in a procession, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022., at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore, N.Y. Moon suffered a fatal head injury on Dec. 12 when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a drill. He was 47. (Michael Appleton/NYC Mayoral Photography Office via AP)

Firefighters from numerous departments lined Main Street as FDNY firefighter William P. Moon's casket is transported on a fire engine in a procession, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022., at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore, N.Y. Moon suffered a fatal head injury on Dec. 12 when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a drill. He was 47. (Michael Appleton/NYC Mayoral Photography Office via AP)

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service.

Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of William P. Moon II in Bay Shore on Long Island.

Firefighters from numerous departments lined Main Street as Moon’s casket was transported on a fire engine in a procession to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Kristina Moon called her husband her best friend and a devoted father to their two children during the service, adding he always knew how to make them laugh.

“For Billy, it was never about making himself better, but about what can be done to better serve those around him,” she said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and fire department leaders also spoke at the funeral, praising Moon for his service and noting how he helped save others’ lives after his death through organ donations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to miss firefighter Moon,” Adams said. “But he was not only a hero in life, he understood what it meant to be a firefighter: courage, bravery and sacrifice.”

Moon was to be buried in a cemetery in Bay Shore.

He suffered a fatal head injury on Dec. 12, when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a drill, officials said. He was 47.

Moon joined the department in May 2002 and spent nearly 20 years at a ladder company in Queens before transferring last January to Rescue 2, an elite unit that doesn’t just fight fires but also rescues window washers dangling from scaffolding and construction workers trapped in collapsed buildings.