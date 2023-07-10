Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
U.S. News

‘Life threatening’ flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person

 
Share

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening.”

One person died due to the flooding, Steven M. Neuhaus, the Orange County executive, told The New York Times.

Other news
Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, smiles after a Mass at the Cathedral in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fernandez was appointed by Pope Francis to head the Holy See's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina archbishop says he made mistakes in handling abuse allegations against priest
An Argentine archbishop chosen by Pope Francis to head the Vatican office that ensures doctrinal orthodoxy concedes he made mistakes in handling a 2019 case of a priest accused of sexual abuse of minors.
Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title
Allisen Corpuz picked the right time and the right place for her first big win. She won the first U.S.
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board over ‘serious concerns’ about Saudi deal, according to report
The Washington Post is reporting former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson has resigned from the PGA Tour policy board.
FILE - Roy Herron hugs and shakes hands with supporters with help from Wesley Warrilow, right, after being defeated by Stephen Fincher for U.S. representative, Nov. 2, 2010, at the Elks Lodge in Dresden, Tenn. Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69 years old. (Katie Brake/The Jackson Sun via AP, File)
Roy Herron, longtime Tennessee Democratic lawmaker, dies after injuries from jet ski accident
Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident.

State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it was closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway.

Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was flowing over the road and into private properties, according to WABC.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day instructed residents to “remain indoors in a safe location” until the heavy rainfall ended.