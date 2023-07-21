With Barkley uncertain, Giants added depth with RB James Robinson and WR Cole Beasley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With less than a week until the opening of training camp, the New York Giants have signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley.

The team didn’t disclose details of the deals.

The addition of Robinson provides depth at running back and insurance in case of any potential holdout for star Saquon Barkley. Barkley was unable to get a new contract from the Giants ahead of this week’s deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach multi-year deals.

Barkley is one of centerpiece of the offense, with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 running for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 57 catches for 338 yards receiving last season.

Robinson grabbed headlines in 2020 as an undrafted free agent who ran for 1,070 yards and seven scores to go with 344 yards receiving with three more touchdowns with Jacksonville. But he tore his Achilles in 2021, split last season between Jacksonville and the New York Jets, then had a brief offseason stint with New England.

Beasley’s addition reunites him with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who previously had worked as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator during Beasley’s time there. Beasley had his best season (82 catches, 967 yards) under Daboll in 2020, and is entering his 12th NFL season.

