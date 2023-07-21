FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
With Barkley uncertain, Giants added depth with RB James Robinson and WR Cole Beasley

FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch during an NFL wild-card football game Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. The New York Giants said Friday, July 21, 2013, they have signed Beasley and running back James Robinson. The team did not disclose details of the deals. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch during an NFL wild-card football game Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. The New York Giants said Friday, July 21, 2013, they have signed Beasley and running back James Robinson. The team did not disclose details of the deals. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Jets' James Robinson (23) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants said Friday, July 21, 2013, they have signed running back Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley. The team did not disclose details of the deals. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - New York Jets’ James Robinson (23) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants said Friday, July 21, 2013, they have signed running back Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley. The team did not disclose details of the deals. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With less than a week until the opening of training camp, the New York Giants have signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley.

The team didn’t disclose details of the deals.

The addition of Robinson provides depth at running back and insurance in case of any potential holdout for star Saquon Barkley. Barkley was unable to get a new contract from the Giants ahead of this week’s deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach multi-year deals.

Barkley is one of centerpiece of the offense, with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 running for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 57 catches for 338 yards receiving last season.

Robinson grabbed headlines in 2020 as an undrafted free agent who ran for 1,070 yards and seven scores to go with 344 yards receiving with three more touchdowns with Jacksonville. But he tore his Achilles in 2021, split last season between Jacksonville and the New York Jets, then had a brief offseason stint with New England.

Beasley’s addition reunites him with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who previously had worked as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator during Beasley’s time there. Beasley had his best season (82 catches, 967 yards) under Daboll in 2020, and is entering his 12th NFL season.

