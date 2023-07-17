FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Aaron Rodgers has the Jets thinking big heading into training camp

FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The New York Jets' first training camp with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting the “Hard Knocks” treatment. The team announced its featured role on the long-running HBO and NFL Films show on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK JETS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Aaron Rodgers, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, WR Allen Lazard, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner, OL Wes Schweitzer, DL Quinton Jefferson, NT Al Woods, S Adrian Amos, P Thomas Morstead, first-round pick DE Will McDonald, second-round C Joe Tippmann, fourth-round OT Carter Warren, fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda.

KEY LOSSES: OC Mike LaFleur, DT Sheldon Rankins, DL Nathan Shepherd, QB Mike White, WR/KR Braxton Berrios, P Braden Mann, QB Joe Flacco, OT George Fant, RB Ty Johnson, G Nate Herbig, G Dan Feeney.

KEY STORYLINES: After Robert Saleh’s squad lost its last six games to extend the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 12 years and quarterback Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season, New York made a stunning trade for Rodgers. The Jets also replaced LaFleur with Hackett. Rodgers made it clear at his introductory news conference he came to the Jets to win, and now. Super Bowl or bust might seem silly for a team that hasn’t even been to the playoffs since the 2010 season, but the four-time NFL MVP has raised expectations. The health of running back Breece Hall’s left knee will be a focus after his promising rookie season was cut short. The offensive line will be the focus of key camp competitions, including at center with Tippmann and incumbent Connor McGovern; left tackle with Duane Brown, who’s coming off shoulder surgery, and a slimmed-down Mekhi Becton; and right tackle with Warren, Billy Turner and Max Mitchell in the mix.

