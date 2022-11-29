Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They’ve dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful.

Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed him on IR on Tuesday and signed practice squad defensive back A.J. Thomas to the active roster.

With Jackson, tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions, also going down against New York, the Bears lost two leaders. He was hurt in the second quarter.

Jackson’s injury combined with a concussion Jaquan Brisker already had and a hamstring injury to Dane Cruikshank left the Bears playing their only two remaining safeties — DeAndre Houston-Carson and rookie seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks.

The Bears host rival Green Bay on Sunday. The Packers beat them 27-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL