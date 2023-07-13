FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says

FILE - New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., May 24, 2022. Williams and the Jets have agreed, Thursday, July 13, 2023, to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
 
All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed Thursday to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.

The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. The guarantee is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported the agreement between Williams and the Jets.

Williams will average $24 million per year on the contract that will keep him in New York through the 2027 season. The Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5 million) and Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ($22.5 million) all received new deals this offseason, but Williams surpassed them all.

Williams did not attend the Jets’ voluntary workouts while waiting for his agent and the Jets to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Jets coach Robert Saleh was optimistic throughout the offseason, maintaining his belief the sides would have a contract in place before the team opens training camp next week.

“I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done,” Saleh said last month. “He’ll be here for (training) camp, he’ll be ready to roll. And once he is, I’m sure he’ll be the same guy he was a year ago.”

Williams removed the Jets from his Twitter bio during the offseason, creating some skepticism as to whether he’d get a new deal. That turned to optimism Thursday when he restored NEW YORK JETS in bold letters to his bio shortly before news of the contract extension began to leak.

The 25-year-old Williams had a breakout season after steadily improving the last few years. He was a first-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection and set career highs with 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss while establishing himself as one of the game’s elite defensive tackles. He was also selected the Jets’ MVP by his teammates.

The third overall pick out of Alabama in 2019, Williams was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He was due to make a fully guaranteed $9.6 million this year after his fifth-year option was picked up by the Jets last offseason.

But he was looking for a much bigger payday after he thought he proved his worth to the Jets.

“I did everything right on and off the field,” Williams said after last season ended. “I want to be compensated for what I am.”

Williams becomes the first Jets first-round draft pick to sign a second contract with the team since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2016.

Williams is expected to again anchor a talented defensive line that is among New York’s top strengths this season as the Jets look to end a 12-year postseason drought with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the way.

Williams has 27 1/2 career sacks with 60 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four NFL seasons.

The Jets also re-signed Williams’ older brother Quincy in March to a three-year deal worth $18 million that included $9 million in guarantees for the linebacker.

