Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Bibee from Columbus (IL). Designated LHP Konnor Pilkington for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Chase Silseth from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP Austin Warren on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 24.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent 3B Dermis Garcia outright to las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Zach Burdi from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Mitch White to Dunedin (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Madison Bumgarner.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Danny Young from Gwinnett (IL). Sent OF Michael Harris II to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Joe Jimenez on the paternity list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP German Marquez from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 2B Joey Wendle to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Jeff Lindgren outright to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Alex Claudio to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Stephen Nogosek to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Nick Nelson to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the bereavement list. Selected the contract of RHP Cody Bolton from Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from bereavement leave. Placed RHP Wil Crowe on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Optioned OF Canaan Smith-Njigba to Indianapolis. Designated C Tyler Heineman for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Jordan Walker to Memphis (IL). Agreed to terms with INF/OF Taylor Motter on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Tom Cosgrove from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Justin Alintoff and James Varela, INFs Jesse Russo and Edward Salcedo and OF Mike Wilson. Signed RHP Chris Pike and placed him on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Elaine Powell assistant coach and Michael Wexler video coordinator.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DT Benito Jones.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded QB Aaron Rodgers and a first-round and fifth-round draft pick to New York Jets in exchange for a first-round, second-round and sixth-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Mike Parson director of equipment services.

NEW YORK JETS — Released RB Ty Johnson with a non-football injury designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed WR Willie Snead to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised OT Tristan Wirf’s fifth-year option.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Roman Schmidt from Kitchener (OHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kody McDonald from reserve. Placed F Kyle Neuber on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Kawaguchi from reserve. Placed F Ryan Dmowski on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated G Pat Nagle and D Mike Chen from reserve. Placed G Kaden Fulcher and D Ryan Cook on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Matt Anderson and F Austin Magera from reserve. Placed Fs Lawton Courtnall and Baker Shore on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Brycen Martin from reserve. Placed F Dakota Raabe on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Vicente Reyes to a short-term loan contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Agreed to transfer Brenner Souza da Silva to Udinese (Italian Serie A).

LA GALAXY — Signed D Mauricio Cuevas to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and receipt of his P-1 visa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Tyler Clegg and Ms Noel Caliskan and Victor Griffith to short-term loan contracts.

ST. LOUIS CITY SC — Named Diego Gigliani president and general manager.

SPORTING KC — Signed F Stephen Afrifa to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed G Shae Yanez to a two-year contract.