Dallas faces Houston following Doncic’s 60-point game

Houston Rockets (10-24, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 60 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 126-121 overtime win against the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks are 2-2 against Southwest Division teams. Dallas is the worst team in the league scoring 41.6 points per game in the paint.

The Rockets are 1-5 against division opponents. Houston allows 115.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Rockets 112-106 in their last meeting on Dec. 24. Doncic led the Mavericks with 50 points, and Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jalen Green is shooting 41.7% and averaging 21.6 points for the Rockets. Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 107.6 points, 48.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (knee), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Eric Gordon: out (rest), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .