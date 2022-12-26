Doncic and the Mavericks host the Knicks

New York Knicks (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 13-5 in home games. Dallas is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks are 10-6 on the road. New York ranks seventh in the league with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 121-100 on Dec. 3. Doncic scored 30 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 49.9% and averaging 32.8 points for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Randle is averaging 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (adductor), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (knee), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .