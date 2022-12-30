Randle leads New York against Houston after 41-point game

New York Knicks (18-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-25, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Houston Rockets after Julius Randle scored 41 points in the Knicks’ 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets have gone 6-10 at home. Houston allows 116.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Knicks are 10-8 on the road. New York is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Randle is shooting 47.1% and averaging 23.8 points for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 49.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 47.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (finger), Obi Toppin: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .