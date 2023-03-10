Los Angeles takes on New York in non-conference matchup

New York Knicks (39-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-33, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference play.

The Clippers have gone 17-15 at home. Los Angeles is 14-23 against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are 20-13 on the road. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just 112.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 5 the Clippers won 134-128 in overtime led by 35 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Jalen Brunson scored 41 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brunson is averaging 23.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Julius Randle is averaging 27.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 121.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston: day to day (tailbone), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .