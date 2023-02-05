Leonard has 35 points, Clippers outlast Knicks 134-128 in OT

Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard (2), Nicolas Batum (33) and Marcus Morris Sr. (8) guard against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, second from left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard (2), Nicolas Batum (33) and Marcus Morris Sr. (8) guard against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, second from left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime Saturday night.

After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115.

The Clippers scored the first four points of overtime and never relinquished the lead. Leonard connected on all of his eight free throws in the extra session, finishing 12 for 12 from the line.

Norman Powell added 24 points for the Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. had 17. Los Angeles has won seven of nine.

Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing a game due to a non-COVID illness, led the Knicks with 41 points. Julius Randle had 28.

Powell’s jumper gave Los Angeles a 17-point lead to open the fourth quarter and the Clippers still led 106-94 following Powell’s layup with 7:18 remaining.

But, Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 52 seconds left gave the Knicks their first lead, 113-112, and Brunson capped a 21-6 run with a layup with 18 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

George missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining, but Ivica Zubac got the offensive rebound and Batum made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

TIP-INS:

Clippers: No one has played in all 56 games for Los Angeles this season. Mann has missed just one, while Zubac has the most starts (54). … Los Angeles had lost three straight games to the Knicks.

Knicks: New York is the only NBA team to have a better record on the road than at home. The Knicks are also the only team with a winning record to have a losing record at home. … Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein are the only Knicks to play all 54 games this season.

UP NEXT:

Clippers: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

Knicks: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports