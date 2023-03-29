Miami visits New York following Quickley’s 40-point game

Miami Heat (40-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (43-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Knicks -4

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Miami Heat after Immanuel Quickley scored 40 points in the New York Knicks’ 137-115 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 28-19 against conference opponents. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Heat are 21-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging just 108.9 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 22 the Heat won 127-120 led by 35 points from Jimmy Butler, while RJ Barrett scored 26 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 46.1% and averaging 25.4 points for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.9 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 116.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: day to day (illness), Jalen Brunson: day to day (hand), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (neck), Nikola Jovic: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .