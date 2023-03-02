Knicks face the Heat, seek 8th straight win

New York Knicks (37-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (33-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over Miami.

The Heat are 16-20 in conference games. Miami is 13-7 in one-possession games.

The Knicks have gone 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 115.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 106-104 on Feb. 3. RJ Barrett scored 30 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Julius Randle is scoring 25.0 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.8 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 118.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .