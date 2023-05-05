Miami, New York tied 1-1 heading to game 3

New York Knicks (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -3.5; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105 in the last meeting. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points, and Caleb Martin led the Heat with 22 points.

The Heat are 24-28 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks second in the NBA giving up just 109.8 points per game while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Knicks are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the Eastern Conference with 22.9 assists per game led by Brunson averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.9% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brunson is averaging 25 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jericho Sims: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .