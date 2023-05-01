Heat take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Knicks

Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Knicks -6.5; over/under is 207

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 108-101 on April 30 led by 25 points from Jimmy Butler, while RJ Barrett scored 26 points for the Knicks.

The Knicks have gone 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is second in the NBA allowing just 109.8 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Heat. Gabe Vincent is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Julius Randle: day to day (ankle), Jericho Sims: out for season (shoulder).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .