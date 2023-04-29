Brunson and the Knicks host Miami to begin second round

Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Knicks -4; over/under is 207.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat to begin the Eastern Conference second round. New York went 3-1 against Miami during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season matchup 101-92 on March 29. Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 24 points, and Gabe Vincent led the Heat with 21 points.

The Knicks are 32-20 in conference games. New York ranks second in the league with 46.6 rebounds led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.

The Heat are 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has the league’s lowest-scoring offense, averaging 109.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 24 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knicks. Quickley is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 27.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 122.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Quentin Grimes: day to day (shoulder), Julius Randle: day to day (ankle), Jericho Sims: out for season (shoulder).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .