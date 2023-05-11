Miami looks to secure series in game 6

New York Knicks (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -4.5; over/under is 209

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the New York Knicks in game six. The Knicks won the last matchup 112-103 on May 10 led by 38 points from Jalen Brunson, while Jimmy Butler scored 19 points for the Heat.

The Heat are 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 12-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 28.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Randle is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 100.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jericho Sims: out for season (shoulder), Evan Fournier: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .