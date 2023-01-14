New York puts road win streak on the line against Detroit

New York Knicks (24-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Knicks take on Detroit.

The Pistons are 4-20 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit has a 6-26 record against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are 15-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the league with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 140-110 on Nov. 30. Randle scored 36 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.2 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 24.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jalen Brunson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 48.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Cory Joseph: day to day (personal).

Knicks: None listed.

