Knicks’ Robinson has thumb surgery, out at least 3 weeks

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least three weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb.

The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a day after he was injured in a 116-105 loss to Washington.

Robinson played just nine minutes in the game before leaving with what the Knicks said was a sprain. But they revealed it was a fracture when announcing that he had undergone the surgery and would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims are the other centers behind the 7-foot Robinson, who is averaging 7.2 points and 8.9 rebounds.

