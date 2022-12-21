Knicks lose 2nd-round pick for tampering in Brunson pursuit

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit.

The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed.

Brunson was the Knicks’ big acquisition in the summer — a four-year, $104 million deal — and the point guard has been terrific, leading them to an eight-game winning streak that is the longest current one in the league.

The Knicks were the favorites to land the New Jersey native all along if he decided to leave the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks had hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau. Rick Brunson had played for the Knicks and his agent was Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks president.

Yet the NBA found after an investigation that the Knicks went even further to increase their advantage by taking part in discussions involving Jalen Brunson before free agency opened on June 30. The league said the Knicks cooperated with the investigation.

Brunson is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists, by far the best of his five-year career.

