Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (8-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the New York Knicks. Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Thunder are 4-3 on their home court. Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks are 4-6 on the road. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 13 the Thunder won 145-135 led by 37 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while Cameron Reddish scored 26 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Julius Randle is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Tre Mann: out (back), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (ankle), Isaiah Joe: out (knee), Darius Bazley: out (ankle).

Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (groin), Derrick Rose: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .