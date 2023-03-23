Orlando takes on New York in conference showdown

New York Knicks (42-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (30-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Magic -3; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

The Magic have gone 16-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 14-20 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 28-18 in conference play. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 22.4 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 102-98 on Feb. 8. Brunson scored 25 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Brunson is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (concussion).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .