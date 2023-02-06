Randle and the Knicks visit conference foe Orlando

New York Knicks (29-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The Magic are 11-22 in conference games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.1.

The Knicks are 20-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 115-102 on Oct. 24. Randle scored 25 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Randle is averaging 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.7 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .