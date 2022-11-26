Brooklyn hosts Portland after Grant’s 44-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Brooklyn Nets after Jerami Grant scored 44 points in the Trail Blazers’ 132-129 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

The Nets are 4-4 in home games. Brooklyn is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers are 7-4 on the road. Portland is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Trail Blazers 109-107 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O’Neale is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 assists. Durant is shooting 52.9% and averaging 29.2 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anfernee Simons is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Grant is averaging 19.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Drew Eubanks: day to day (back), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .