Portland faces New York, aims to stop road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (10-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers play New York.

The Knicks have gone 4-3 at home. New York is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-4 away from home. Portland is sixth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.0% as a team from downtown this season. Jusuf Nurkic leads them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Obi Toppin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 105.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (groin), Derrick Rose: day to day (toe).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

