New York faces Sacramento, seeks 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against Sacramento as winners of three straight games.

The Knicks are 6-7 on their home court. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.2.

The Kings are 6-6 on the road. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Jalen Brunson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Kevin Huerter is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES:

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (right foot), Terence Davis: day to day (lower back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .