New York takes road win streak into matchup with Sacramento

New York Knicks (39-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (38-26, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Sacramento looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Kings have gone 20-13 at home. Sacramento ranks third in the league with 27.2 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 7.0.

The Knicks are 20-12 in road games. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 112-99 in the last meeting on Dec. 11. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 27 points, and Sabonis led the Kings with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.8 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Randle is averaging 25.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 129.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.6 points per game.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 122.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).

Knicks: Jalen Brunson: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .