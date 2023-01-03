San Antonio visits New York, looks to end road skid

San Antonio Spurs (12-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits New York looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Knicks have gone 9-10 at home. New York scores 114.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Spurs are 5-12 on the road. San Antonio has a 2-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 122-115 on Dec. 30, with Keldon Johnson scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 46.8% and averaging 24.2 points for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Johnson is scoring 21.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (finger), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee), Obi Toppin: out (knee).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .