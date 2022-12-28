New York faces San Antonio, aims to break 4-game skid

New York Knicks (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to end its four-game slide with a win against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 6-12 on their home court. San Antonio ranks third in the league with 27.1 assists per game led by Tre Jones averaging 6.6.

The Knicks have gone 10-7 away from home. New York averages 114.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.9 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Julius Randle is averaging 23.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 48.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (back), Doug McDermott: out (knee).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .