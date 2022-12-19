Poole leads Golden State against New York after 43-point game

Golden State Warriors (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the New York Knicks after Jordan Poole scored 43 points in the Warriors’ 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks have gone 7-7 at home. New York is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.2.

The Warriors are 3-14 in road games. Golden State is ninth in the NBA scoring 14.6 fast break points per game. Poole leads the Warriors averaging 3.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 111-101 on Nov. 19. Stephen Curry scored 24 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.2 points, 51.0 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .