Cubs host the Mets to open 3-game series

New York Mets (25-23, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-26, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-1, 2.86 ERA, .93 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Chicago is 20-26 overall and 11-11 in home games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .262, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York is 25-23 overall and 13-14 on the road. The Mets have an 11-7 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 13 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 15-for-42 with three doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 17 home runs while slugging .528. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-39 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .250 batting average, 7.15 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .