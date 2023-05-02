Tigers begin 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (16-13, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-17, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -148, Tigers +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Mets on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Detroit has a 5-7 record in home games and a 10-17 record overall. The Tigers are 1-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 16-13 overall and 10-7 on the road. The Mets have a 12-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Maton has three doubles and four home runs while hitting .159 for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 9-for-28 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 11 home runs while slugging .558. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .