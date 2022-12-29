AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura fields a single hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.

The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.

It’s the first free agent move of the offseason for the Marlins, who are coming off a 69-93 season — their 12th losing record in the last 13 years. And they’ve watched NL East rivals Atlanta, Philadelphia and the New York Mets make no shortage of moves to try and improve their loaded rosters; the Braves were World Series champions in 2021, and the Phillies won the NL pennant this year before falling to Houston in the World Series.

Segura was with the Phillies for that World Series run. He batted .277 in 98 games, then hit .214 for Philadelphia in the postseason.

Miami becomes Segura’s sixth franchise. Other than the Phillies, Segura has been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels.

He’s batted .285 in 1,479 games over 11 seasons. Segura became a free agent in November when the Phillies declined a $17 million option to keep him for 2023.

