    Marlins and Mets meet in season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

    Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -124, Marlins +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin the season at home against the New York Mets.

    Miami went 69-93 overall and 34-47 at home a season ago. The Marlins pitching staff averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

    New York had a 101-61 record overall and a 47-34 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .412 with a .332 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

    INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Mets: None listed.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

