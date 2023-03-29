Marlins and Mets meet in season opener

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -124, Marlins +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin the season at home against the New York Mets.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 34-47 at home a season ago. The Marlins pitching staff averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

New York had a 101-61 record overall and a 47-34 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .412 with a .332 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .