Mets play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (3-5) vs. New York Mets (4-4)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -162, Marlins +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

New York had a 101-61 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Mets pitching staff averaged 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.7 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 144 home runs.

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib)

Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .