Arraez leads Marlins against the Mets after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (2-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-2)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -122, Marlins +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets after Luis Arraez had four hits against the Mets on Saturday.

Miami had a 69-93 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Marlins batted .230 as a team in the 2022 season with a .658 OPS.

New York had a 101-61 record overall and a 47-34 record on the road last season. The Mets averaged 8.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (illness), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Coonrod: 15-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .