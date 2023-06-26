Brewers visit the Mets to start 4-game series
Milwaukee Brewers (40-37, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (35-42, fourth in the NL East)
New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (3-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -184, Brewers +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
New York has a 17-15 record at home and a 35-42 record overall. The Mets have hit 92 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.
Milwaukee is 40-37 overall and 18-19 on the road. The Brewers are 25-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.
The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 12 doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 9-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .270 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI. Blake Perkins is 10-for-21 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
Brewers: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)
Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (cramps), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.